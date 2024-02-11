The Project

Margot Robbie And Barbie Win Big At The AACTA Awards

YouTubing prodigy twins Danny & Michael Philippou are celebrating today after taking home a massive win at last night’s Australian Academy Awards.

Their debut feature ‘Talk To Me' bagged them a whopping five wins including Best Film and Best Direction.

Sophie Wilde took home best actress for her role in the film, Aswan Reid won best lead actor starring in The New Boy while Australian TV shows The Newsreader and Deadloch each won five awards, while Talk to Me took out Best Film and Best Direction in Film.

Robbie and her blockbuster movie Barbie have claimed a haul of prizes after being overlooked for key Oscar nominations while two small-screen hits dominated local categories.

Robbie won best lead actress in film and the Trailblazer Award in recognition of her work in front of the camera and the success of her production company LuckyChap.

Barbie took home a total of six awards, with Ryan Gosling awarded Best Supporting Actor in film for his performance as Ken.

