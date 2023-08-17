The Project

March 2024 Trial Date Proposed For Donald Trump's Case In Georgia

Prosecutors have proposed that former US president Donald Trump's trial on election interference charges start on March 4, 2024.

The date would have Trump in court mid-campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The proposed March 4 trial date is one day before Super Tuesday, during which voters in more than a dozen states are set to cast their ballots for the Republican presidential nomination.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis submitted her recommendation in a court filing on Wednesday, which also said that initial appearances for the various defendants charged in the Georgia election case should happen during the week of September 5.

Lawyers and a spokesperson for Trump did not immediately return a request for comment.

A Fulton County grand jury on Tuesday indicted Trump and 18 others, accusing the former president of seeking to undo his 2020 election loss to US President Joe Biden.

Trump is set to be on trial in New York on March 25, 2024, on separate charges of concealing a hush money payment to a porn star - a schedule that the former president is certain to raise in response to the recommended start date in Georgia.

Willis said in Wednesday's filing that the proposed schedule does "not conflict" with other hearings and trial dates set in Trump's other criminal cases.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in an interview with WNYC radio last month - before Trump was indicted in two other cases, including Georgia - that the various judges involved may "confer" about the schedules.

Trump's lawyers have argued in other criminal cases that any trial be scheduled until after the November 2024 US presidential election.

He is set to go on trial in Florida in May on charges of retaining sensitive government documents after leaving office.

US Special Counsel Jack Smith's office has also asked a Washington, DC, federal judge to schedule a January 2 trial start date on charges that Trump plotted to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Trump's lawyers face a Thursday deadline to propose their own trial date in that case.

With AAP.

