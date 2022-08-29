The Project

Mandatory Covid Isolation Period Likely To Change From Seven Days To Five, Following National Cabinet

The mandatory COVID isolation period could soon be scaled back from seven days to just five days following this week’s national cabinet meeting.

State and territory leaders met for the national cabinet this week, where it is understood changes to the mandatory covid isolation period were discussed.

NSW premier Dominic Perrottet has been pushing for a reduction in the isolation period that covid-positive people undertake.

Currently, people who test positive for COVID-19 must serve a seven-day isolation period and avoid contact with others where possible.

Premier Perrottet had been pushing to scrap mandatory isolation periods altogether.

“Ultimately, we have to get to a point where if you are sick, you stay at home, and if you are not sick, you can go to work,” Mr Perrottet said, pointing to the high vaccination rates in the Australian community.

“And I think we need to look at the periods of time in which we are forcibly requiring people to not be able to work and provide for their families.” he said.

It is understood that prime minister Anthony Albanese’s position is that the isolation period is ultimately a matter for the states, and they should listen to the health advice, though the Prime Minister would prefer to have one uniform rule across the country.

However, it is understood that the likely consensus that will be made is to reduce the seven-day period, down to five.

