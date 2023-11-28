The Project

Mandatory Country-Of-Origin Labelling Means Aussies Will Now Know Where Their Fish And Chips Come From

Seafood country-of-origin labelling will now be mandatory in hospitality venues, with Fish and Chip shops required to provide information about where their seafood comes from.

Ordering seafood at a restaurant can be risky. You always hope it’s fresh, but you can never be too sure. It might be some delicious fish caught off the coast of Australia, but it could just as likely be a fish from another country that’s been in the deep freeze since 1987. 

When you order a battered Dory and minimum chips from your local fish and chip shop, it would be nice to know how far that fish has travelled. 

Thankfully, new seafood rules are set to come into place in Australia, so now you’ll know if the fish is from an Aussie ocean. 

All restaurants and takeaways down under must now let consumers know where their flake and Hake are from. 

Labels will indicate if the fish is from Australia, with the label “A,” international with an “I,” and mixed origin with an “M.” 

Veronica Papacosta, CEO of the Seafood Industry Australia, told news.com.au that the industry was happy with the decision. 

“Consumers should have the right to make informed choices about the food they purchase and consume,” she said. 

“With 62 per cent of seafood consumed in Australia being imported, it is imperative that consumers dining out have access to clear and accurate information about the origin of the seafood they are served.” 

So now you can confidently enjoy your fish and know that if you get sick, it’s not because the fish was from too far away; it’s that the fish and chips are way too greasy. 

