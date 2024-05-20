The Project

Manchester City Win Historic Fourth-Straight Premier League Title

Manchester City have won their fourth-straight Premier League title with an emphatic 3-1 win over West Ham.

Two first-half goals from Phil Foden and another from Rodri after the break, made certain that Arsenal never had a glimpse of the elusive silverware.

"It feels just as amazing as the first one. We worked so hard for it," City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne said. "It has been a tough battle with Arsenal and

Liverpool this year, and you know to be here again doing something historic is amazing."

Four titles in a row is also six in seven seasons for Guardiola, who has won 17 trophies since heading to the blue half of Manchester in 2016.

In all, Guardiola has won 38 trophies as a coach at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City to strengthen the case for him to be considered the greatest manager of his era.

No other English team has won four titles in succession. Not during Liverpool's dominant era in the 1970s and 80s - and not during Man Utd's in the 90s and 2000s.

"In terms of numbers, nobody has been better than us - the records, the goals, the points and four in a row," Guardiola said.

"If I land here tomorrow and you say I will win six Premier Leagues in seven years, I would say 'Are you crazy?' It's impossible. We have done something unbelievable."

With AAP.

