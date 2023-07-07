Managing Director Reveals 'Coffee Cup' Trick They Use In Each Interview

When hiring someone new to join your team, finding the right person for the job can be difficult.

Sure, they might have a fantastic resume, glowing reviews and a winning personality, but that doesn't mean they are necessarily the right fit.

Every workplace has its own culture, and fitting in with that crew is just as important as being able to do the job.

Well, one employer thinks he might have the perfect test to see if you are ready for his office – the coffee cup test.

Trent Innes, managing director at Xero Australia, was speaking on the podcast 'The Venture' when he explained his ingenious assessment tool.

The potential employee is given a nice warm cup of coffee, which they will drink, and then at the end of the interview, what you do with your empty cup is very important to Trent.

As he explained on the podcast, "… I'm always looking for at the end of the interview is, does the person doing the interview want to take that empty cup back to the kitchen?... You can develop skills, you can gain knowledge and experience, but it really does come down to attitude, and the attitude that we talk a lot about is the concept of 'wash your coffee cup.'"

It sort of makes sense; taking your cup back to the kitchen and giving it a good wash shows initiative. Plus, who wants a lazy feral dirtbag leaving dirty cups everywhere?

But it's not an airtight idea; there are so many things that need to happen for the test to work.

What if they say no to the coffee? What if the kitchen is too full of people washing cups, and they can't wash theirs (because you only hire people who love to wash cups)?

I guess at your next job interview, remember to wash your cup, especially if you are being interviewed by Trent Innes for a job at Xero Australia.