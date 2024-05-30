The Project

Man Zooms Into Court Hearing For Driving With A Suspended License While Behind The Wheel

A judge has been left in shock after a man accused of driving without a license appeared to his own hearing virtually…while driving a car.

Corey Harris appeared over a video call to Washtenaw County court hearing on May 14, after he was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

Harris appeared on camera while sitting in a visibly moving car.

Judge J. Cedric Simpson asked in shock if Harrus was driving.

"Actually, I'm pulling into my doctor's office, so just give me one second. I'm parking right now," Harris replied.

Judge Simpson could be seen mouthing the word "wow" before asking the courtroom "So maybe I don't understand something. This is a driving while license suspended (case) ... and he was just driving, and he didn't have a license?".

It is also illegal in Michigan to use electronic devices, such as a phone, while driving.

Harris' face changed as he realised what he had done.

I don't even know why he would do that," Simpson said.

"So the defendant's bond is revoked in this matter. The defendant is to turn himself in at the Washtenaw County jail by 6 p.m. today. Failure to turn himself in will result in a bench warrant with no bond."

Harris replied with "Oh my God", while rolling his head back against the headrest.

After turning himself into county jail, he was released from custody two days later and will face court again on June 5.

