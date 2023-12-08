Man Wins $15 Million Lotto For The Second Time

Wayne Murray won the top prize of $US10 million playing a New York lottery scratch-off on Thursday, buying the ticket at the same convenience store he purchased his first winning scratch-off just last year.

Speaking to the New York Post, Murray was keeping the celebrations low key.

“Some of us just like to be discreet. I just want to be discreet, that’s all it is,” he said.

Lottery winnings are heavily taxed in the US, meaning Murray’s lump sum prize comes to just over $6 million, the same amount as his first in August 2022.

Despite his life changing lottery wins, Murray has chosen to stay in his current home, with neighbours claiming they had no idea he had come into money.

“I had no idea. He’s very humble that way,” said neighbour Constance Bryane.

“That’s his house and will always be his house even if he won the lottery a third time,” she said.

“He took care of his mother and his great aunt in that house until they both passed away. He’s all about family and his home and his neighbourhood. He’s very special that way.