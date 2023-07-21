The Project

Man Who Stole 200,000 Creme Eggs Sentenced To 18 Months In Jail

A man who stole 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs has been jailed for 18 months.

Joby Pool, 32, broke into an industrial unit on February 3 and made off with over £30,000 ($57,000) of the chocolate snack.

Pool used a meat grinder to break into the unit in Leeds, U.K., before using a stolen tractor to haul the stolen trailer-load of Creme Eggs.

He was making his way down a motorway when police caught him, and he gave himself up.

Pool’s 18-month sentence will be half spent behind bars, and the other half will be on licence.

The six months he has already spent waiting in jail for his sentence will be counted towards his sentence.

