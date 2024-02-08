Man Who Spent 8 Years Building Eiffel Tower Out Of Matchsticks Denied World Record

Unfortunately, his tower, standing at 23.6 feet tall, was disqualified.

Guinness Book of World Records delivered the disappointing news to Plaud, indicating that his record attempt did not meet the criteria due to his use of non-commercially available matchsticks.

Basically, the matches must come from a box with a sultry redheaded woman on the front.

Despite surpassing the existing record by 2 feet, Plaud's meticulous work was disqualified as the matchsticks were deemed ineligible for record consideration.

Expressing his frustration on Facebook, Plaud highlighted his disbelief and disappointment at the ruling, emphasizing the meticulous effort he invested in constructing the tower.

"The Guinness Book judges have delivered their verdict, without actually seeing my tower in real life," he wrote on Facebook.

Plaud's method of acquiring matchsticks involved purchasing headless matches in bulk from a manufacturer, a departure from manually removing sulphur heads from individual matches bought at supermarkets. Though this approach helped his work, the choice of matchsticks not available to regular consumers jeopardized his record attempt.

Despite the setback, there is a glimmer of hope for Plaud as Guinness indicated a possible reconsideration of his application, acknowledging the need for a balanced and fair evaluation of record attempts. Mark McKinley, director of Guinness' central records services, acknowledged the possibility of being overly stringent in their judgement and pledged to review the case.

As the saga unfolds, Plaud awaits further developments, hopeful for a favourable outcome that would recognize his extraordinary feat in matchstick sculpture.