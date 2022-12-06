The Project

Man Who Shot Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker And Stole Her Dogs Sentenced To 21 Years In Prison

A man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker and stole her three French bulldogs in 2021 has been sentenced to 21 years in prison after taking a plea deal.

Authorities state the crime was unrelated to Lady Gaga's celebrity, as the man did not know the dogs belonged to the musician.

 

James Howard Jackson, one of three men and two accomplices who participated in the violent robbery, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Jackson and others drove around Hollywood, the city of West Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley on February 24, 2021, "looking for French bulldogs," prosecutors said previously. 

The breed can be sold for thousands of dollars.

They found Lady Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, with the pop star's three pets.

Jackson shot Fischer during the robbery.

Jackson also admitted the allegation of inflicting significant bodily injury, and to a prior strike, the DA's office said. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

"The plea agreement holds Mr. Jackson accountable for perpetrating a cold-hearted violent act and provides justice for our victim," the office said in a statement on Monday.

