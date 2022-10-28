The Project

Man Who Pretends To Lay Dead on TikTok Lands Dream Hollywood Role As A Corpse

After more than 300 days of pretending to be dead on TikTok, one man has finally landed his dream role of playing a corpse in a TV show.

Josh Nalley from Kentucky in the U.S. has made a name for himself over the last year by posting a daily video of him pretending to lie dead as a corpse.  

  

Nalley wasn’t just pretending for the fun of it, he had one simple goal, and that was to land his dream role of playing a corpse on a TV show.  

  

Sharing his subtle performances to TikTok, Nalley gained a cult following with many eager to see him on television.  

  

“Day 2 of playing dead until I’m cast in a movie or TV show as a dead body,” Nalley wrote in one of his earlier videos, as he lays motionless in the grass, a riding lawn mower slowly inching past without a rider.  

  

https://twitter.com/SourceSpotters/status/1585302432414072832?s=20&t=pA7YZ8gZYqFTm47vYbxAiA  

  

Each of Nalley’s 321 videos is unique and distinctly different, with his TikTok page amassing more than 120k followers and four million likes.  

  

And on day 321, Nalley announced what he and all his fans had been waiting for.  

  

‘After 321 of playing un-alive, I’m proud to announce I have been cast as an un-alive body in ‘CSI:VEGAS’ Season 2,” he wrote as he lay motionless on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.  

  

“It’s all because of y’all that I got cast. For the past year, y’all have been commenting and liking and sharing and following me, and without y’all I couldn’t have done it,” he told McClathy News 

  

Nalley in his role as a corpse on CSI:VEGAS. Credit: CBS

After landing the dream role, Nalley explained that he would continue to create his unique brand of TikTok videos in his pursuit of landing more roles as a corpse. 

