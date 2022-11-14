The Project

Man Who Lived At Charles de Gaulle Airport For 18 Years Has Died At An Airport Terminal

The Iranian man who inspired ‘The Terminal’ after living at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport for 18 years has died in the airport.

Mehran Karimi Nasseri, the Iranian-born man who was unintentionally launched to fame after spending 18 years living at the Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, has passed away in the airport.

Karimi Nasseri was initially sent to Paris in 1988 after not obtaining the necessary documentation for gaining residency status in the UK, where he was intending to settle.

Repeatedly detained upon arrival in the UK and sent back to Belgium or France, he eventually gave up on attempting to enter the UK and settled at Charles de Gaulle Airport in August 1988.

In 1992, a French court ruled that Nasseri had entered the airport legally as a refugee and could not be expelled from it.

Nasseri claimed to be British but is believed to have been born in 1945 in the Iranian province of Khuzestan, and lived in the airport’s Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006, first in legal limbo and later by choice.

His story inspired the 2004 film The Terminal starring Tom Hanks, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Stanley Tucci, for which he allegedly received a whopping $372,970 payment for the film is loosely based on his life.

Mehran Karimi Nasseri died following experiencing a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal 2F around midday, according to an official with the Paris airport authority. Police and a medical team treated him but were not able to save him, the official said.

It is understood Nasseri spent some time at a hospital for an operation, then a hotel near the airport paid for with the money he’d received for film rights, and then a shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

He is then believed to have returned to living at the airport again in recent weeks, the airport official said.

To Speedo or to board short? That is the eternal question.
