Man Who Hid His Lottery Win From Wife Loses Not Only Most Of The Win, But His Marriage As Well

There is a loophole to the marriage vow of ‘for richer or poorer’, and that is keeping your finances a secret.

In 2021, a Chinese man won a little over $AU2 million, and instead of celebrating with his wife, he kept the win to himself.

Instead of living large with the woman he promised to love forever, he deposited the finds into his sister’s bank account, and bought his ex-wife a new house. After doing those two very normal things, he continued living his life with his new wife as if nothing had happened.

Unsurprisingly, his wife at the time of the win found out, filed for divorce, then sued him for two thirds of the win. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.

His furious wife was entitled to half of the money, as they were married at the time of the win, however, she demanded more than half because of the lengths he went to deceive her.

A court in Wenshou, Zhejiang, sided with his betrayed wife, and ordered him to reimburse her the funds she was entitled to.

Lies, it seems, can be very expensive.

Surely this is the first and only time someone has done something as silly and greedy as keeping their lottery win a secret from their spouse. Well, no, it is not.

Also in China, in 2022, a different man hid his exorbitant lottery win of over $AU45 million from his wife and child because he worried the extra money would make them complacent and lazy.

He went as far as dressing up as a giant yellow bird to collect his win. Winning the lottery means winning a load of money, but it can also win you a divorce.

