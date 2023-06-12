The Project

Man Wakes Up In Airline Overhead Bin Returning From Ibiza

A TikTok of a man getting out of an airline overhead bin on a flight back from Ibiza has gone viral.

The video was posted by Aussie music producer Dominic Matheson on Saturday and captioned, "One minute you're at the club in Ibiza, the next you wake up in the Ryanair overhead carriage."

In the video, the man stuffed in the overhead bin was wearing a red football jersey and laughing as he pulled himself out while passengers were disembarking the plane.

As reported by the New York Post, a passenger who was on the Ryanair flight commented on the TikTok video saying, "40 dudes at the back of the plane were having a TIME… they pushed their mate in there as the plane landed."

As of Sunday, the post has over half a million likes, with many users finding the event hilarious in the comments.

