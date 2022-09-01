Man Wakes to Find British PM, Boris Johnson, On Police Raid Of His Home

Following a big night out for London rapper Splinter Sales, the police raided his West Norwood home in the early morning hours, accompanied by none other than Boris Johnson.

In a video posted to Tiktok by the rapper, he said he “thought he was dreaming”.

Mr Johnson had joined the police raid in a series of engagements in his final days as prime minister and has been at the forefront of an initiative to recruit more than 20,000 new police officers.

The rapper was not arrested but was understandably taken aback to see not only the met police at his door but Boris Johnson, with what we can only describe as “brushed hair”.

Splinter Sales described his run-in with Boris as a “very close encounter” and added, "I think he was pleased to see me”.

Maybe Boris is a big hip-hop fan, maybe he’s glad to be in the final days of his job, or maybe he was just happy not to be the person whose house was being raided, either way, he does look rather happy in the video.