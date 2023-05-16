Man Tries To Avoid Arrest For Drink-Driving By Blaming His Dog

A driver in Colorado was pulled over for speeding and was caught trying to switch places with his dog to avoid arrest.

The police officer claimed to see the man maneuvering inside the car before he got out on the passenger side. He tried to convince the police that he was not driving.

The Facebook post from the Springfield Colorado Police Department read, “The male party showed clear signs of intoxication and when asked about his alcohol consumption, the male party ran from the Officer.

“The dog does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning.” Phew.