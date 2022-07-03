Man Takes Cash And Disappears After Employer Accidentally Pays Him 286 Times His Normal Salary

The employee received 165,398,851 Chilean Pesos (AU$260,240), instead of his usual 500,000 Chilean Pesos (AU$786), from his employer Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos.

The man initially informed his manager, who then flagged it with HR.

He also promised he would go to his bank and have the cash returned.

Instead, the unnamed man withdrew the cash and disappeared.

Consorcio was unable to contact the man for three days, according to local media Diario Financiero.

Lawyers of the man eventually contacted the company and informed it the man had resigned from Consorcio.

The company has since filed charges against the man for the misappropriation of funds, but no arrests have been made.