Man Takes Cash And Disappears After Employer Accidentally Pays Him 286 Times His Normal Salary

A man in Chile has disappeared from his job after he was accidentally paid nearly 300 times his normal salary.

The employee received 165,398,851 Chilean Pesos (AU$260,240), instead of his usual 500,000 Chilean Pesos (AU$786), from his employer Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos.

The man initially informed his manager, who then flagged it with HR.

He also promised he would go to his bank and have the cash returned.

Instead, the unnamed man withdrew the cash and disappeared.

Consorcio was unable to contact the man for three days, according to local media Diario Financiero.

Lawyers of the man eventually contacted the company and informed it the man had resigned from Consorcio.

The company has since filed charges against the man for the misappropriation of funds, but no arrests have been made.

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.
Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Iconic Disney character, Mickey Mouse could become part of the public domain as the character reaches the 95-year mark, the point where U.S. copyright laws that state intellectual property on artistic work expire.
Copenhagen Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Harry Styles 'Devastated' As Concert Is Cancelled

Copenhagen Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Harry Styles 'Devastated' As Concert Is Cancelled

Police in Denmark say three people were killed and three are in a critical condition, while a 22-year-old Danish man has been arrested after being detained near the site.
Rain-Ravaged Sydney Communities Should Brace For Worst Flooding In 18 Months, Government Says

Rain-Ravaged Sydney Communities Should Brace For Worst Flooding In 18 Months, Government Says

Rain-ravaged communities in Greater Sydney should brace for what could be the worst flooding in the past 18 months, the federal emergency management minister says. 
Anthony Albanese Meets President Zelensky In Ukraine, Pledging $100M In Aid

Anthony Albanese Meets President Zelensky In Ukraine, Pledging $100M In Aid

Anthony Albanese made a surprise, historic visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, meeting president Zelensky for the first time in person.