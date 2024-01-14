Man Sues People Who Gave Him Bad Date Reviews On Facebook

Dating can be tough in the modern world. Finding the right person out there, navigating the endless dating apps, and putting your heart on the line can be crushing. It’s amazing what people will put themselves through just to find the ‘one’.

In an effort to help others navigate the potential Mr. or Mrs. Rights, some people share their dating experiences on Facebook groups. They share their bad date stories to help others avoid awkward situations or encounters with creepy peeps.

Well, now, a man from Chicago is suing a whole bunch of women for sharing bad date stories about him on one such Facebook group.

According to WXYZ ABC Chicago, 31-year-old Nikko D'Ambrosio is suing up to 30 women for sharing negative dating reviews on the Facebook Group ‘Are We Dating The Same Guy?’.

He claims that the negative reviews started in November, and these people made 'false and defamatory' statements about him.

The lawsuit included screenshots from the Facebook group, describing Nikko as 'very clingy very fast,' and claiming that he 'flaunted money very awkwardly and kept talking about how I don’t want to see his bad side...' D'Ambrosio is not happy about how he is portrayed and is asking for $75,000 in damages.

So if you’re single, be careful out there, and maybe only share your bad date stories with close friends in one-on-one chats, or run the risk of being sued.