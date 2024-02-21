The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Man Sues McDonald’s After Finding Cheese In His Big Mac

Man Sues McDonald’s After Finding Cheese In His Big Mac

A US man with a severe milk allergy is suing McDonald’s after he ended up in hospital after eating a Big Mac, despite ordering the burger with no cheese.

According to the New York Post, Charles Olsen suffered anaphylaxis after taking a bite of the burger that he ordered through the delivery service Door Dash, despite having specified it is made without cheese.

Olsen has filed a lawsuit against the fast food giant, claiming the incident saw him rushed to hospital where he received a number of medications, including Benadryl and steroids, before being intubated.

In the lawsuit, Olsen claims the burger “looked like it always did”, and he ate it assuming it would be made without cheese as it had been whenever he had ordered it “many times” in the past. 

Despite initially feeling frustrated over the bungled order, Olsen became more concerned as he developed difficulty breathing. 

“When I felt my throat close up and it became difficult to breathe, I actually thought I might not make it,” Olsen said in the legal documents. 

Olsen’s girlfriend, Alexandra DiBenedetto, described the February 2021 incident as “terrifying”, saying, “It’s never easy to watch anyone you love in pain, let alone struggle for their life”.

Olsen has since returned to McDonald’s, telling The Post he now just orders “ fries and a plain burger, with nothing on it,” as he doesn’t trust the franchise to “follow any order specifics such as not including cheese.”

The McDonald’s restaurant which made the burger in question has since closed. 

Millennial Names Like Ashley, Samantha And Amanda Are The New “Old People” Names
NEXT STORY

Millennial Names Like Ashley, Samantha And Amanda Are The New “Old People” Names

Advertisement

Related Articles

Millennial Names Like Ashley, Samantha And Amanda Are The New “Old People” Names

Millennial Names Like Ashley, Samantha And Amanda Are The New “Old People” Names

A woman has revealed what primary school kids think are 'old people' names and it’s shocking news for millennials.
Mum Charges Her Three Children Under Ten For Rent And Utilities

Mum Charges Her Three Children Under Ten For Rent And Utilities

A mother has caused a stir after sharing her methods for teaching her young children financial literacy, requiring them to pay for rent, utilities and groceries.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Says Israel Will Not Pay For Hostages To Be Freed

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Says Israel Will Not Pay For Hostages To Be Freed

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel will not pay any price for the return of hostages being held in Gaza.
Four Beatles Biopics In The Works, One For Each Member

Four Beatles Biopics In The Works, One For Each Member

Oscar-winning director Sir Sam Mendes is set to make four biopics about The Beatles, revealing each band member’s perspective.
Charlotte Tilbury Becomes First Female-Founded Brand To Sponsor F1 Academy

Charlotte Tilbury Becomes First Female-Founded Brand To Sponsor F1 Academy

British beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury has become the first female-founded brand to partner with the F1 Academy.