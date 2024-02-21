Man Sues McDonald’s After Finding Cheese In His Big Mac

According to the New York Post, Charles Olsen suffered anaphylaxis after taking a bite of the burger that he ordered through the delivery service Door Dash, despite having specified it is made without cheese.

Olsen has filed a lawsuit against the fast food giant, claiming the incident saw him rushed to hospital where he received a number of medications, including Benadryl and steroids, before being intubated.

In the lawsuit, Olsen claims the burger “looked like it always did”, and he ate it assuming it would be made without cheese as it had been whenever he had ordered it “many times” in the past.

Despite initially feeling frustrated over the bungled order, Olsen became more concerned as he developed difficulty breathing.

“When I felt my throat close up and it became difficult to breathe, I actually thought I might not make it,” Olsen said in the legal documents.

Olsen’s girlfriend, Alexandra DiBenedetto, described the February 2021 incident as “terrifying”, saying, “It’s never easy to watch anyone you love in pain, let alone struggle for their life”.

Olsen has since returned to McDonald’s, telling The Post he now just orders “ fries and a plain burger, with nothing on it,” as he doesn’t trust the franchise to “follow any order specifics such as not including cheese.”

The McDonald’s restaurant which made the burger in question has since closed.