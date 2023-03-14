Man Sues Fast Food Chain Because ‘Boneless Wings’ Are ‘Closer To Chicken Nuggets’

The class-action lawsuit filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois claims the “boneless wings” are closer to chicken nuggets.

“This class action seeks to challenge the false and deceptive marketing and advertising of Buffalo Wild Wings’ Boneless Wings,” WGN-TV reported of the lawsuit.

“Indeed, the Products are more akin, in composition, to a chicken nugget rather than a chicken wing.”

The plaintiff argues the name suggests the product are wings that have “simply been deboned”. However, he says they are “not wings at all”; instead they are “slices of chicken breast meat deep-fried like wings”.

Buffalo Wild Wings have taken to Twitter to comment on the court proceedings, with a cheeky jab a the “boneless wings” saga.

“It’s true,” the tweet said.

“Our boneless wings are all white meat chicken.

“Our hamburgers contain no ham.

“Our buffalo wings are 0% buffalo.”