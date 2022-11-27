The Project

Man Sues Boss Who Fired Him For Not Going Out For A Drink With Colleagues

Is there anything more painful than being forced into bonding with your colleagues?

Ice-breakers like ‘What Would You Take to a Deserted Island?’, ‘Speed Networking’, and the insufferable ‘Two Truths, One Lie’, are only a few of the get-to-know-each-other kinds of exercises that make most people wish they had called in sick.

However, a French management consultancy group has really taken the cake when it comes to enforced team bonding exercises when they fired a colleague who refused to attend after work drinks. They have also taken the cake for being the most needy bosses in the world. And another cake for misunderstanding what professional boundaries are. So many cakes, it’s surprising they aren’t a bakery.

The fired Frenchman, ‘Mr T’ (his real name has not been disclosed) was dismissed on the grounds of ‘professional inadequacy’ in 2015 after he failed to show up to the end of the week work drinks. The company insisted this weekly gathering take place as a means to ensure a fun atmosphere at work.

Their work motto must be: YOU WILL HAVE FUN, OR ELSE!

According to the Daily Telegraph, Mr T’s absence from these off-the-clock soirees ruffled so many feathers, he was fired. Basically, he was fired for being a bit dull.

When the company was challenged further on why they let him go, they accused Mr T of being a poor listener and also tricky to work with.

Mr T took the case to court accusing the company of unfair dismissal, and claimed he was entitled to ‘refuse company policy based on incitement to partake in various excesses’.

Paris’ Court of Cassation agreed with him, stating that Mr T had both the right to a private life, and the refusal to participate in these post-work beverages. The court ordered Cubik Partners to pay out £2,574 to their former employee.

The court also explained to the company that they are actually not allowed to make anyone ‘forcibly participate in seminars and end-of-week drinks frequently ending up in excessive alcohol intake, encouraged by associates who made very large quantities of alcohol available’.

Upon further investigation of the company’s ‘fun’ bonding activities, more red flags appeared. Sometimes the staff were encouraged to share a bed with their colleagues during work trips, and ‘simulate sex acts’. They also had to answer to humiliating nicknames, and accept that modified and embarrassing photos of them would be plastered around the office.

Mr T has demanded another £395,630, which the court will consider in a follow-up hearing, and it goes without saying that if he wins, he will be celebrating at home.

