Man Spends Entire Flight Trapped In The Toilet Because The Door Lock Malfunctioned

A man flying from Mumbai to Bengaluru has spent the entire 105-minute journey locked in the plane toilet.

He went to the loo just after takeoff, but got stuck when the lock malfunctioned.

The SpiceJet crew couldn't free him, and they reportedly wrote him a note apologising and asking him "not to panic".

"Sir we tried our best to open the door, however, we could not," The Times of India reported the note said.

"Do not panic.

"We are landing in a few minutes, so please close the commode lid and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open, an engineer will come."

Engineers were able to free him once the plane landed at Kempegowda International Airport.

The airline gave him a full refund.

