Man Smashes World Rubik’s Cube Record, Solving The Puzzle in Just 3.13 Seconds

It took Max Park just 3.13 seconds to solve the puzzle and become the undeniable GOAT of speedcubing.

He beat the previous 3x3x3 record by 0.34 seconds.

Video of the incredible moment shows Max spending a few seconds observing the Rubik's Cube and planning his moves.

Then, after a deep breath, he completes it in front of a stunned crowd.

According to the Guinness World Records, Max now holds the fastest times for the 3x3x3, 4x4x4, 5x5x5, 6x6x6 and 7x7x7 cube.

Max’s parents, Schawn and Miki, told Guinness World Records that cubing has been “a good therapy” for their son, who has autism.

“There was a time when Max couldn’t even open water bottles, but he showed interest in solving Rubik’s Cubes,” they said.

Image: Twitter/ Max Park