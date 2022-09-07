The Project

Man Slammed For Taking A Baseball Thrown Towards A Kid During Big Game

You thought soccer hooligans were bad? They’ve been one-upped in their rotten behaviour at live sports by a middle-aged baseball fan in the US.

During a break in play in a Major League baseball game between the Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics, some children in the stands started calling for an outfielder to throw them a ball. The player, being a good sport, obliged.

Some other bloke, absolutely not a good sport, leaned in and nabbed the ball just as one of the girls was about to catch it, then disappeared.

Taking candy from a baby has competition.

We don’t know the identity of the unknown douchebag, as the only vision we have of him was taken from behind.

We only know he was wearing a Washington Nationals jersey with the name and number of Juan Soto, number 22. Incidentally, Soto no longer plays with the Nationals. No word whether he was asked to be traded because of the douchebag fans his team had.

Something else we know about this guy is that he wore a baseball glove to the game. Yep, that’s right. A fully-grown man wore one of those big baseball gloves to a proper baseball game like he was a kid going to practice.

I’ll admit, I’m a fully-grown adult who wears his soccer team’s replica sports jersey around. But what I don’t do, is wear my studded boots to the game. I’m not lurking around, looking like I think I’m a torn hamstring away from being plucked out of the crowd and put at centre forward.

We can only hope there’s some revenge coming his way. Like, just as he goes to close a real estate deal, a 7-year-old walks in and steals the sale.

