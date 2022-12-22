Man Slammed For Proposing During Girlfriend’s Graduation Ceremony

A video of the proposal was originally posted on La Trobe University’s Facebook, but has since been deleted.

"We made an error of judgement today,” the university said.

"Our graduation ceremonies are all about celebrating student achievement, and this event detracted from that important acknowledgement of our students' success."

Commenters on the original video slammed the man for taking the “focus” away from the woman’s achievement.

“The focus should've been on her and her achievement. Now it will forever be remembered as the day he proposed,” the person said.

A second commenter argued it also affected the other graduates.

"Not only did he steal her moment, but he stole the moment for all the other graduates."