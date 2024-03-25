Man Shocked After Receiving Botched SpongeBob Birthday Cake

As reported by the Daily Mail, Dale ordered a single-tier cake decorated with cake-toppers of SpongeBob and Patrick from the beloved animated show for his 21st birthday, with the text '21 years later'.

The cake Dale received, however, was decorated with icing, with SpongeBob and Patrick looking slightly off balance, accompanied with the heading 'Here Comes 21'.

Dale took to social media to share his disappointing order, posting the reference photo and an image of what he received with an awkward expression emoji.

Some commenters agreed that the cake was disappointing, but many celebrated the baker’s unique take on the dynamic duo.

'The second one is fantastic, you received art,' one person wrote.

'Kind of looks better, not gonna lie. But it's not what you asked for so I understand your issue with it,' said another.