Man Shares Water Bottle Trick To Tell If Your Partner Is Cheating On You

Are you suspicious your partner is cheating on you? Well, one man on TikTok has revealed a “genius” water bottle trick that will reveal all.

In a video posted to TikTok that has been viewed almost 13 million times, user Daniel Hentschel revealed the sly way you need to test your partner to see if they’re cheating.

Hentschel explains that all you need is to buy a cheap water bottle.

“Here’s how to test your partner to see if they’re cheating. Buy a used water bottle from Goodwill that could theoretically belong to anyone,” he said in the clip.

“Pretend to discover it in their car. Use this exact phrasing: ‘Here’s your water bottle.’

“If they have nothing to hide, they’ll say, ‘That’s not mine, I don’t know whose that is,’” he said.

“They admit they don’t know whose it is because you’ve made them feel like you trust them.”

However, if they are cheating, Hentschel said they’ll automatically claim the bottle as theirs.

“They’ll say something like, ‘Thank you so much,’” he said.

“They’ll go along with you and pretend it’s theirs.”

Thousands took to the comments to praise the video.

“This man is ex FBI agent,” one user wrote.

Another praised: “he not even joking no more, this genius”.

Some, however, were a little more sceptical.

“Warning: might not work if your partner has ADD and has no idea what water bottles they do and don’t own,” someone joked.

“This would just gaslight me into thinking "IS that my water bottle?" said another.

Dentist Reveals Why You Should Never Brush Your Teeth In The Shower
NEXT STORY
Dentist Reveals Why You Should Never Brush Your Teeth In The Shower

