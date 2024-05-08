Man Searches For Missing Emotional Support Alligator

Wally and his human, Joie Henney were in Georgia on a holiday when Wally was taken from an enclosure next to the holiday home.

It is believed the alligator was “dumped” nearby before authorities released Wally “back” into the wild.

"We need all the help we can get to bring my baby back," Henney posted on TikTok, where Wally has 143,000 followers.

"Please, we need your help.”

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, an alligator was reported and captured by a licensed trapper on April 21, but said it did not know if the alligator was Wally before it was “released in a remote location”.

"The trapper came and got Wally and dropped him off in a swamp with about 20 other alligators that same day," Henney said on social media.

"The swamp is very large and the trapper said the chances of them finding Wally is slim to none."

Henney is now fundraising to aid his search and is asking for the trapper to please disclose the location Wally was left.

He has also enlisted lawyers to help bring Wally back.

“Essentially what we are told is that it is possible to get Wally back through the court system, their attorney vs our attorney,” Henney said on Facebook.

“While this is obviously not the expedited solution we were hoping for, this is confirmation that Wally is alive and well, which many people have been saying otherwise.”