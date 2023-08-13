Man Says He Saves Money By Living On Cruise Ship

Adam from the UK has crunched the numbers, and he has worked out that it would be cheaper for him to go on a 1000-day cruise than living at home.

Cabins on the Miray International's MV Lara ship run by Life at Sea Cruises cost as little as $117,000 AUD per year, which sounds expensive, but it includes everything.

It sounds unbelievable, but it does make sense.

For three years, Adam won’t have to pay for food, drink, a gym membership, internet, electricity, gas, rent, holidays, petrol, rego, doctor appointments, or tickets to shows.

The around-the-world cruise visits 382 destinations, including Antarctica, which is for some reason, every ageing man’s dream holiday, and Adam is no exception.

Another perk is Adam never has to cook or do any housework for the entire trip. What a lazy genius.

Speaking to MailOnline, Adam said he was looking forward to having all his laundry taken care of.

“My bed gets made, my clothes get washed,” he said.

“They say you can do some yourself, but why would you?”

Another perk of the cruise is live entertainment every single night.

For Adam’s sake, let’s hope the resident stand-up comedian has loads of material.