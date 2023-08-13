The Project

Man Says He Saves Money By Living On Cruise Ship

The cost of living is sending us all a bit loopy these days, but for one bloke, it’s sending him on a three-year long cruise.

Adam from the UK has crunched the numbers, and he has worked out that it would be cheaper for him to go on a 1000-day cruise than living at home. 

Cabins on the Miray International's MV Lara ship run by Life at Sea Cruises cost as little as $117,000 AUD per year, which sounds expensive, but it includes everything.

It sounds unbelievable, but it does make sense. 

For three years, Adam won’t have to pay for food, drink, a gym membership, internet, electricity, gas, rent, holidays, petrol, rego, doctor appointments, or tickets to shows.

The around-the-world cruise visits 382 destinations, including Antarctica, which is for some reason, every ageing man’s dream holiday, and Adam is no exception.

Another perk is Adam never has to cook or do any housework for the entire trip. What a lazy genius.

Speaking to MailOnline, Adam said he was looking forward to having all his laundry taken care of. 

“My bed gets made, my clothes get washed,” he said. 

“They say you can do some yourself, but why would you?”

Another perk of the cruise is live entertainment every single night. 

For Adam’s sake, let’s hope the resident stand-up comedian has loads of material.

At least 89 people have died from the devastating Maui wildfires, with the death toll expected to rise as search and rescue operations continue.
Our Matildas have made history, beating out France in a nail-biting, breath-taking penalty shootout to make it to the World Cup semi-finals.
One woman has left the internet shocked after revealing she dropped out of being a bridesmaid after the bride required her to spend $10,000 to be part of the wedding.
The passenger dozed off, as is her God-given right as someone aboard a plane who isn’t the pilot, only to wake from her slumber to discover that a child had used her white sock as a canvas.