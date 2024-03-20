The Project

Man Returns From Holiday To Letter From Government Saying He’s Dead

A Canadian man was shocked when he returned home from an extended holiday to find a letter from the government saying he was dead.

After a long holiday, there’s always a ton of mail to greet you on your return. Bills, junk mail and flyers, overdue parking fines, letters from the government confirming you’re dead. What? 

Ok, that one isn’t quite as common, but it did happen to Canadian man Nick Fatouros.

After returning home to Montreal after an extended trip, Nick received a letter from the Ministry of Justice telling him that he had died. That’s not how you wanna find out, is it?

The 14-page letter was a result of an unpaid speeding fine from 2022, with the government asking for the ticket to be paid from Nick's estate.

Very much alive and relieved that his mum didn’t open the letter, Nick spoke to CTV News and said, “If she would open this and I was off on my travels, God forbid, you know, she would say, what's going on?"

Lawyer William Korbatly explained to the news outlet: "Sometimes, it happens to have some mistakes like this, but it's really, really rare." 

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice explained that this was the result of a ‘human error’, which is good to know. 

Nick can relax and keep on being alive, and maybe plan his next trip away and perhaps double check that all fines are paid before he takes off this time.

