Man Returned A Misplaced $7AUD Million Cheque Issued To Haribo Only To Be Rewarded With 6 Packets Of Lollies

A man found a lost cheque issued to Haribo whilst travelling on a train, however, he has revealed how 'cheap' the firm was after they sent him just six packets of lollies as a thank you.

A German man who found a lost cheque worth £ 4 million issued to lolly giants Haribo has shared how the firm rewarded him for his honesty, and he is not exactly impressed.

A man named Anouar G., 38, from Frankfurt - spotted the huge cheque on a train platform after returning from a visit to his mother and was astonished at the amount of money.

Being an honest guy, he told the company about his discovery and was able to return it to them. 

The cheque had reportedly been issued by the supermarket group Rewe to the sweetmakers but was somehow lost at the station.

 

As a thank you for his honesty, Haribo sent him a pitiful box of lollies, just six packets.

Anouar told local media it was 'a bit cheap.' 

Haribo told local media: 'Since it was a named cheque, nobody but our company could have redeemed it.'

