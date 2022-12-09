Man Refuses to Let Sister Cook Separate Food For Her Picky Kids

Hosting Christmas - it’s an absolute nightmare.

Your house is overrun by disgusting family members rubbing their greasy fingers all over everything. You have to provide food for the horrible reprobates. Slaving away in a kitchen, desperately trying to cook a turkey that isn’t as dry as long-distance runners’ mouth – which is impossible because turkey is the driest meat of them all.

Imagine if, on top of all this dreadfulness, your sister asks if she can barge into your kitchen and cook for her children because they’re picky eaters and have the gall to refuse the food you spent hours preparing.

Well, this very situation befell a poor innocent gentleman on the subreddit r/AmItheAsshole.

He asked the good people of Reddit if he was the a-hole for not letting his sister cook for her children during a Christmas lunch.

It was standard practice for his sister to cook pasta and chicken tenders for her kids, who have an incredibly limited pallet.

The man, tired of his sister taking up space in the kitchen at every event, decided to refuse his sibling access to the stove.

Now you might be thinking this man is indeed the a-hole for doing this; these are children, after all.

They have 30,000 taste buds, while adults only have a third of that.

Eating his gastronomical endeavours would be an experience too much to handle for poor delicate youngsters.

Well, hold on. They’re not toddlers; they’re teenagers aged 15 and 18.

Also, he’s cooking fairly standard stuff… roast meat, salad and cheesy potatoes.

These teens are not being asked to take a culinary adventure beyond anything they could imagine.

This isn’t Heston Blumenthal making fruit out of goat intestines and then assembling that fruit into a near-lifelike statue of your great aunt Belinda.

The meal was, as you can imagine, a disaster. The teenagers ate only bread and said the man's food looked gross, while his sister said he "…deserved this and it’s not their fault for being picky eaters".

Meanwhile, the good people of Reddit didn’t think he was an a-hole; many supported his decision and thought the teens needed to grow up.

Jrm1102 commented, "…they are 18 and 15, not little kids. They can be picky; you don’t have to accommodate that. It’s very annoying to have someone come into the kitchen and take up space when you’re cooking a big meal".

While WaywardPrincess1025 thought his sister had plenty of time to organize other plans, "You told your sister ahead of time that you would not allow her to use your kitchen. If she was that concerned, she could have declined your invitation or fed her kids before showing up. Her kids being rude was uncalled for".

Honestly, it does sound like these teens have some sort of food phobia. Maybe they could benefit from professional help. It also probably isn’t healthy to live off pasta and chicken tenders.

In the end, maybe they are both a-holes. The man could understand his sister is trying to do her best with two teens who struggle with eating food, and maybe the sister could appreciate how much work her brother put into the meal, and it doesn’t feel great to have his nieces refuse the food and call it gross.