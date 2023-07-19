Man Receives Two Boxes Of Weetabix From Amazon Instead Of The Laptop He Ordered

Adam Yearsley, from the U.K., thought he’d treat himself to a new laptop and splurged £500 ($960) on a new laptop from Amazon.

But instead, when the package arrived, the box just contained two packets of Weetabix.

"I use Amazon all the time," he told the Manchester Evening News.

"I've never had an issue before.

"When I opened the parcel, it was two packets of Weetabix, a 24-pack and a 12-pack, sellotaped together in the shape of a laptop."

Yearsley said the box appeared to have been tampered with and reported the incident to the police for fear he had been scammed.

"I was very baffled,” he said.

“I thought maybe my partner had ordered the Weetabix, but I had to give a code to the delivery driver because it was an expensive parcel."

According to a statement to the Manchester Evening News, Amazon said, “This has been resolved”.

“We’ve contacted the customer directly, apologised and refunded in full,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

Image: Adam Yearsley/Getty