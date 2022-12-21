Man Receives Backlash For Asking Guests To Bring A Dish Or Pay For Christmas Lunch

A man explained on Reddit via the subreddit 'AITA - Am I The Asshole?' that he and his wife have received backlash for charging guests to attend their Christmas dinner, or bring a plate of food themselves as the dinner ends up setting them back a substantial cost.

The man explained, "Out of the 27 people we invited this year, there were 6 people (friends of my wife and I) who had an issue with this in particular. None of them ended up RSVPing, and when my wife reached out, they said that it was selfish to expect a dish from guests, not considerate, etc."

So he asked, 'are we assholes here?'

Most people hit back, responding that they weren't assholes, but perhaps they should have described it as a 'potluck' instead of charging an 'entry fee'.

Others agreed they indeed weren't being assholes, but that they also can't be angry if people didn't want to come.

Another person responded that there was a problem with asking guests to pay, stating "Asking for money from anyone who didn't bring food is also a bit odd, especially as I'm assuming the plan wasn't to share that money with everyone else who brought food."

But all in all, it seems pretty standard to ask guests to bring food to a large group dinner rather than expecting the hosts to bear the brunt of it all.