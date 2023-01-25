The Project

Man Puts Dog Filter Over His Wife While She's In Labour And The Internet Is Divided

In viral news (and hasn’t that become a confusing term since 2020?), a clip has blown up online of a mother giving birth.

The miracle of life! But yes, we both know that’s not enough for a video to get a million views in this day and age.

It’s the most special day of a woman’s life. You’re the husband. What’s your job? To support your wife, hold her hand, and tell her everything’s going to be alright.

Or you could do what TikTok user Sarah Griffin’s husband did, and film her giving birth… WHILE COVERING HER HEAD WITH SNAPCHAT’S “WEIRD DOG” FILTER.

In the clip sure to be used in upcoming divorce proceedings, Sarah (or Rover) is unaware of the filter and simply trying to participate in keepsake footage of the birth of her child (or her “litter”).

But watching your new favourite human being coming out of your previous favourite human being wasn’t enough for hubby.

To stave off boredom, he had to crack open Snapchat, jump into the app’s filters and make it look like his first-born child was coming out of an animal that drinks out of the toilet.

Response from the video has been divided, with some people taking offence on Sarah’s behalf, some people simply finding it funny, and some people who didn’t read the caption properly thinking it’s pretty cool that a dog can give birth to a human baby.

All’s well that ends well, though, and Sarah could see the funny side of it all now that she’s uploaded the clip to a mostly positive response.

@griffithsarah_ In his defense, this is our favorite snapchat filter #CODSquadUp #labor #laboranddelivery #firsttimemom #storytime #firstbaby #girlmom #fypシ #fyp #novemberbaby #husbandthings #husbandsoftiktok #husbandwife #justhusbandthings #husbandwifecomedy ♬ original sound - Sarah Griffith
