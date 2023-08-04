Man Plants 1.2 Million Sunflowers As A 50th Anniversary Present For His Wife

Lee Wilson, along with his son, somehow managed to secretly plant 80 acres of sunflowers, which is around 1.2 million sunflowers, to celebrate his 50th wedding anniversary with his wife, Renee Wilson.

What an amazing feat to not only plant 80 acres of sunflowers, but to also hide them from the love of your life. The bar truly has been raised.

Mr Wilson spoke to ABC-affiliate TV Station, KAKE, and said, “What’s a guy get his gal for the 50th? And I put a lot of thought into it, and she always liked sunflowers. And I thought, ‘This is the year to plant sunflowers,’ so I planted her 80 acres of sunflowers.”

“It made me feel very special,” Renee Wilson said. “It couldn’t have been a more perfect anniversary gift than a field of sunflowers.”

Mr Wilson explained how the couple met. “She couldn't date until she was 16, and I called her on her 16th birthday and that's when we started dating.”

"Our first date was a roller skating party, an FFA roller skating party in Harper, Kansas.”

Since planting the stunning flowers, crowds have been rushing to see the spectacular field before the end of their blooming period, which only lasts for two to three weeks.

Kansas is known as the “Sunflower State” in the U.S. due to the wild sunflowers that grow across the state.

Image: KAKE/ABC