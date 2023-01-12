Man Pays $110 For Someone To Wait In Long Sydney Cinnabon Queue

The cult-favourite pastry store, Cinnabon, has opened its first NSW-based store in Haymarket in the Sydney CBD.

The 32-year-old posted an ad on Airtasker, “The line at Cinnabon Haymarket is huge, and I’d like someone to pick up a box of original Cinnabon for me”.

A fellow Sydney man accepted the task and waited just under two hours for the pastry goodies.

Yen-Tin Liu told NCA NewsWire that he estimated 150 to 200 people were waiting in line.

“It was frustrating because they kept on changing the limit on how much people could purchase, and certain flavours would sell out,” Liu explained.

Liu ended up purchasing two classic Cinnabon rolls, a Caramel PecanBon, four MiniBon Rolls and two extra rolls for his girlfriend and colleague.

Mr Liu shared that his girlfriend did not think the pastries were worth the two-hour wait.