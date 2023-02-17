Man On TikTok Explains Why He Refuses To Date Ugly Women

Kevin, 42, has taken to social media to air his opinion no one asked for about his refusal to date ‘ugly women’.

The machinist from Fife, who has a moment of self-awareness when he stated that he is no "Brad Pitt", but then that self-awareness fades into oblivion when he explains he "won’t settle for second best".

Kevin has opted to frame his "lifestyle choice" as a trailblazing movement because, according to him, there are lots of men like him out there. This is not good news for anyone.

If you’re wondering who on earth will be lucky enough to become Kevin’s girlfriend, it will have to be a woman who is "attractive and busty". Is that it? No. He also wants a woman with long hair, preferably styled down. Good luck, mate.

Kevin explained to The Sun that 'it does make it harder to find someone if you're only going for the high-end appearance.'

Cue the violins!

The TikToker who usually posts about his dog, posts his content on @boerboelblade2, where he has more than 25,000 followers and has racked up some 269,500 likes.

He explains to his followers that it is difficult for him to find love interests, because a lot of potential matches leave him on ‘read’, and the ones that do message him, aren’t attractive enough for him.

Where are those violins?!

In his five-minute rambling video that has racked up over 11,000 views, poor old Kevin lists the other things women do that annoy him, including being ‘too vocal in the bedroom’ and never initiating text conversations.

It will come as no surprise that Kevin has been single for the past three years, however, as he is unable to ‘settle for second best’, he understands singledom may be where he shall reside for a while yet.

This is good news for everyone.