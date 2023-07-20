The Project

Man Interrupts Girlfriend's Graduation Ceremony To Propose

A man has divided the internet by proposing to his girlfriend during her graduation ceremony.

The video was posted to Twitter by Newcastle University in the UK and quickly sparked fierce debate.

The man, also dressed in graduation robes, waved to the cheering crowd while down on one knee. 

The woman appeared shocked but smiled and accepted the ring.  

Some users thought it was a sweet gesture, @ymichla wishing the couple good luck and calling the proposal "one of the most uplifting things I've seen on Twitter for quite some time."

Others were not as impressed, calling the man "self-centered" and claiming the incident was an example of coercive control. 

"Just awful," wrote @BBalderdash44UK.

"That poor woman had 'her' moment stolen from her. And also, what if she wanted to say no? Really difficult to do that in such circumstances." 

The couple are yet to be identified. 

Sydney 'Parklets' On The Cards To Improve Inner-City Streets

Sydney 'Parklets' On The Cards To Improve Inner-City Streets

Experts believe that 'parklets' will be able to improve inner city living, giving a garden to those who live without backyards, but it’s at the cost of parking spaces.
Sailor Tim Shaddock Leaves Dog Bella Behind After They Were Rescued At Sea After Three Months

Sailor Tim Shaddock Leaves Dog Bella Behind After They Were Rescued At Sea After Three Months

Australian sailor Tim Shaddock has left his sailing companion Bella in Mexico after the pair were rescued from being lost at sea for three months.
Italy Issues Extreme Weather Warnings Across The Country

Italy Issues Extreme Weather Warnings Across The Country

The Italian government has issued extreme weather warnings for 16 cities, with temperatures expected to soar as high as 49 degrees.
Kim Kardashian's Skims Brand Now Valued At $US4 Billion

Kim Kardashian’s Skims Brand Now Valued At $US4 Billion

Four years since its inception, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line Skims has raised its valuation to US $4 billion after a fresh round of funding.
Scientists Discover That An Early Breakfast Could Lower Your Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes

Scientists Discover That An Early Breakfast Could Lower Your Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes

New research suggests that eating your breakfast before 9 am can lower your risk of Type 2 Diabetes.