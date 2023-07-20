Man Interrupts Girlfriend's Graduation Ceremony To Propose

The video was posted to Twitter by Newcastle University in the UK and quickly sparked fierce debate.

There's more than one way to make your day in King's Hall memorable 💍 💕 #WeAreNCL #NCLGrad pic.twitter.com/HbT3VgUGDm — Newcastle University (@UniofNewcastle) July 18, 2023

The man, also dressed in graduation robes, waved to the cheering crowd while down on one knee.

The woman appeared shocked but smiled and accepted the ring.

Some users thought it was a sweet gesture, @ymichla wishing the couple good luck and calling the proposal "one of the most uplifting things I've seen on Twitter for quite some time."

Others were not as impressed, calling the man "self-centered" and claiming the incident was an example of coercive control.

"Just awful," wrote @BBalderdash44UK.

"That poor woman had 'her' moment stolen from her. And also, what if she wanted to say no? Really difficult to do that in such circumstances."

The couple are yet to be identified.