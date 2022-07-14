The Project

Man Insists On Pushing A Peanut Up A Mountain With His Nose

He’s Trying To Break A Record Set In 1976

Bob Salem has a dream. He wants to break a record. The record this man from Colorado Springs intends to break is the fastest time to push a peanut up the Pikes Peak mountain using only his nose. He is trying to do it in less than five days. 

 

In what has to be the second most tedious way to spend half a week of your life, Bob has attached a spoon-like contraption to his nose and is flicking a peanut up a big hill. The first most tedious way to spend half a week would be watching his progress on the Peanut Pusher Progress website set up by Manitou Springs. Don’t worry; if you get bored checking in on Bob, you can click over and find out what’s required to get a cat license in the region. 

 

Looking like Bane from The Dark Knight Rises if he wanted to use his mask to eat cereal, Bob flips the peanut up the hill with the face spoon. Over and over and over again until he gets to the top. Hopefully, in less than five days. 

 

The most famous attempt at this record took eight days in 1963 when Ulysses Baxter also had too much time on his hands and pushed that peanut up that mountain in just over a week. 

 

Ulysses decided to do it because way back in 1929 Bill Williams was the first to do it in order to win a bet. If Bob does complete the challenge, he will be the first to do so in the 21st Century and only the fourth to ever do it. And it will also mean in another fifty years, or so someone else will probably attempt it. 

 

The other man to do it was Tom Miller, who was a “peanut pusher” in 1976 and is the current record holder, getting that peanut to the peak in less than five days. Don’t worry though, this is all to raise money for charity, this isn’t just some act of revenge by Bob Salem trying to steal Tom Miller’s crown as ‘World’s Worst Record Holder’. 

