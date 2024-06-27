The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Man Has ‘Faith Restored In Humanity’ After Wallet Full Of Cash Returned By Virgin Australia

Man Has ‘Faith Restored In Humanity’ After Wallet Full Of Cash Returned By Virgin Australia

A Virgin Australia passenger has had his “faith restored in humanity” after a wallet full of cash was returned to him.

The man from Brisbane has been travelling from Sydney when he lost his wallet. After a search for it came up empty, he contacted Virgin Australia, who told him they had it.

When he collected the wallet from Brisbane Airport, he was shocked to find that all of the contents, including $360 is cash, were still inside.

"All licences, credit cards and cash intact!" he said on Facebook.

"I’m happy to pay Virgin Airlines $230 more, I reckon all the staff there are great."

In a statement to Yahoo Australia, Virgin Australia said they were “delighted” to return the wallet to the customer.

"We are always pleased to hear when our guests have a wonderful experience flying with Virgin Australia," a spokesperson said.

Image: Getty/Facebook

Statement From Westpac and Teachers Mutual Bank In Regards To Scams
NEXT STORY

Statement From Westpac and Teachers Mutual Bank In Regards To Scams

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Statement From Westpac and Teachers Mutual Bank In Regards To Scams

    Statement From Westpac and Teachers Mutual Bank In Regards To Scams

    Statement From Westpac and Teachers Mutual Bank In Regards To Scams
    Marilyn Monroe’s Former Home Saved From Demolition And Declared Historical Landmark

    Marilyn Monroe’s Former Home Saved From Demolition And Declared Historical Landmark

    The Los Angeles City Council has unanimously voted to designate actress Marilyn Monroe's former home as a historical landmark, preventing the house where the Hollywood legend died from demolition.
    Gen Z And Baby Boomers Clash Over How Many Minutes It Takes To Be Late To Work

    Gen Z And Baby Boomers Clash Over How Many Minutes It Takes To Be Late To Work

    A new survey has found almost half of employees aged 16-to-26, being five to ten minutes late is essentially the same as being on time, while Boomers vehemently disagree with this notion.
    Woman Tries To Convince Husband Baby Name ‘Mips’ Is Horrible

    Woman Tries To Convince Husband Baby Name ‘Mips’ Is Horrible

    A woman has turned to the internet for support after she revealed that her husband is “obsessed” with the baby name “Mips.”
    People Shocked To Discover Google’s Original Name Was BackRub

    People Shocked To Discover Google’s Original Name Was BackRub

    It feels like Google has been around since the beginning of time, but it’s shocking to discover that the most popular search engine was originally called ‘BackRub’.