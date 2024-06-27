Man Has ‘Faith Restored In Humanity’ After Wallet Full Of Cash Returned By Virgin Australia

The man from Brisbane has been travelling from Sydney when he lost his wallet. After a search for it came up empty, he contacted Virgin Australia, who told him they had it.

When he collected the wallet from Brisbane Airport, he was shocked to find that all of the contents, including $360 is cash, were still inside.

"All licences, credit cards and cash intact!" he said on Facebook.

"I’m happy to pay Virgin Airlines $230 more, I reckon all the staff there are great."

In a statement to Yahoo Australia, Virgin Australia said they were “delighted” to return the wallet to the customer.

"We are always pleased to hear when our guests have a wonderful experience flying with Virgin Australia," a spokesperson said.

Image: Getty/Facebook