Man Gets Stung With a $486 Fare For Falling Asleep in Cab

On the other hand, there aren't many things worse than waking up from said snooze to find you have a $468 bill to pay.

A Victorian man experienced this rollercoaster of emotions recently when he caught a cab from Tullamarine airport to his home in Berwick, 75kms away.

The journey usually costs him $160, but those journeys were presumably with honest drivers, and/or he stayed awake for the whole trip

The man, Ryan (known only by his first name), was so baffled to wake up to see the eye-watering fare of $468, three times the usual amount, that he filmed his exchange with the cabbie.

The video, which was posted on TikTok, shows Ryan questioning the price and being met with hostility from the cabbie, who explained that he took tolls.

No one likes tolls, but if they were $300, we would hate them way more.

The irate cabbie defended the fare, claiming that he was new to the job and refused to reduce the price.

After Ryan finally accepted defeat, he handed over his credit card, only to see the $468 fare had increased to $486.72 due to 'credit card fees'. What's another $18.72 between new enemies?

It is unclear as to whether Ryan has been able to redeem any of that exorbitant fee, but it is clear as day that he will never fall asleep in a taxi ever again.

Image: TikTok @classyryan & Google Maps