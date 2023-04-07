Man Gets Refund After Staging Protest At Maccas After His Order Was Wrong

We've all had missing items from our fast-food delivery, it's frustrating, but it happens.

They forget a drink, or your chips, or didn't read the order properly and forgot to draw a picture of Bullwinkle on the pizza box as you asked. It's annoying, but we all just move on with our lives.

Well, one man from the UK couldn't move on and staged a protest at his local McDonald's.

David Shepherd, a father of four from Kent in the UK, staged his protest after his chips and drinks were missing from his order. And this wasn't a little meal deal either; it was 73 pounds (136 Aussie dollary-doos) worth of the golden arches best.

According to the Daily Mail, the managers at the restaurant refused to replace the missing items from his order; David then sat on the counter for hours demanding his chippies and cokes. Things got so heated even the police were called.

Thankfully McDonald's head office agreed with Mr Shepherd and will be giving him a full refund and an apology.

It is a weird hill to die on considering all the things happening in the world right now, but Mr Shepherd is happy, as he explained, “Hopefully, my protest worked insofar as they will be forced to improve their service to reduce errors and complaints, and may even improve the refund process in the future.”

Image: David Shepherd