Man Found Not Guilty Over Shooting Of Two Melbourne Police Officers

Today, a Melbourne man accused of the infamous shooting of two Victorian police officers in 1998 has been found not guilty.

Jason Roberts, 41, was convicted of the murders in 2002 and has been facing a retrial in the Supreme Court of Victoria for the past three months.  

  

Roberts was initially convicted of the murders along with his girlfriend's father, but a new trial was ordered after concerning new evidence emerged about improper police practices.  

  

Roberts has long maintained his innocence, exhausting all legal avenues, including the High Court of Australia.  

  

But today, after three months and over 90 witnesses, a jury found him not guilty of the murders.  

  

Prosecutors are not able to appeal a not guilty verdict.  

  

"Victoria Police acknowledges the decision of the court," Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton released in a statement.  

  

"The murders of Sergeant Gary Silk and Senior Constable Rod Miller in 1998 had an enormous impact on Victoria Police as an organisation, and were devastating for the families, friends and colleagues of both men," he said in the statement.  

  

"Our thoughts are with the Silk and Miller families today and we know this will be a difficult time for them.  

  

"We will continue to support both families as well as the many police who continue to be impacted by the tragic loss of Gary Silk and Rod Miller.  

  

"This matter has been subject to a significant investigation over the years, and we recognise the tireless work of those investigators, including Lorimer Taskforce."  

