Man Eats 124 Kebabs In A Month To Raise Money For Children’s Charity

Des Breaky ate 124 kebabs from December 1 to December 31 is a ‘Kebabathon’ to raise money for the France House Children’s Hospice.

The 36-year-old engineer from Manchester told express.com.au he was “proud of his accomplishment”.

Breakey completed his first Kebabathon in 2020 but said this was his last one.

“I appreciate the support. But I’m not doing it again. This is my final dance. I’m now retiring,” he said.

Breakey consumed over 250,000 calories during the month, with some people donating kebabs to his cause.

“I have enjoyed it, but it’s hurt me physically. I’ve felt like c***. I’m not getting any fruit, no vegetables, and no nutrition. I couldn’t eat anything else,” he said,

“It was a breeze for the first two weeks. But the last two weeks it got a bit messy, not just physically but psychologically as well. “There was pressure on getting there — I had to do it. I couldn’t let them down.

Despite the number of kebabs he’s consumed, Breakey said he still loves them.

“But to be honest, I’m already planning to go out with my mates next week. I’ll never stop eating kebabs.”

Breakey has raised more than £1,519 for charity from his latest Kebabathon.