The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Man Eats 124 Kebabs In A Month To Raise Money For Children’s Charity

Man Eats 124 Kebabs In A Month To Raise Money For Children’s Charity

A U.K. man who ate nothing but kebabs for a month for the charity said he is “physically” and “psychologically” damaged by the experience.

Des Breaky ate 124 kebabs from December 1 to December 31 is a ‘Kebabathon’ to raise money for the France House Children’s Hospice.

The 36-year-old engineer from Manchester told express.com.au he was “proud of his accomplishment”.

Breakey completed his first Kebabathon in 2020 but said this was his last one.

“I appreciate the support. But I’m not doing it again. This is my final dance. I’m now retiring,” he said.

Breakey consumed over 250,000 calories during the month, with some people donating kebabs to his cause.

“I have enjoyed it, but it’s hurt me physically. I’ve felt like c***. I’m not getting any fruit, no vegetables, and no nutrition. I couldn’t eat anything else,” he said,

“It was a breeze for the first two weeks. But the last two weeks it got a bit messy, not just physically but psychologically as well. “There was pressure on getting there — I had to do it. I couldn’t let them down.

Despite the number of kebabs he’s consumed, Breakey said he still loves them.

“But to be honest, I’m already planning to go out with my mates next week. I’ll never stop eating kebabs.”

Breakey has raised more than £1,519 for charity from his latest Kebabathon.

Survey Reveals The Behaviours We Think Are ‘Un-Australian’
NEXT STORY

Survey Reveals The Behaviours We Think Are ‘Un-Australian’

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Survey Reveals The Behaviours We Think Are ‘Un-Australian’

    Survey Reveals The Behaviours We Think Are ‘Un-Australian’

    If you've ever succumbed to a pricey watermelon, supported New Zealand or eaten a pie with cutlery you have committed the grave crime of being "un-Australian".
    Ukraine Rejects Russia's Request For A Christmas Ceasefire

    Ukraine Rejects Russia's Request For A Christmas Ceasefire

    Ukraine has spurned an offer from Russian President Vladimir Putin for a 36-hour ceasefire over Orthodox Christmas, saying there will be no truce until Russia withdraws its forces from occupied land.
    ‘Neighbours’ And ‘A Country Practice’ Star, Joan Sydney, Dies Aged 83

    ‘Neighbours’ And ‘A Country Practice’ Star, Joan Sydney, Dies Aged 83

    Joan Sydney, an icon of ‘Neighbours’ and ‘A Country Practice’, has died at age 83.
    10 Words Have Been Banished For 2023

    10 Words Have Been Banished For 2023

    Lake Superior State University has banished the most “misused, overused, and useless” words in 2022 and has banned students from using them at all this year.
    Priscilla Presley Reveals Elvis Ate The Same Meal Every Day For Six Months

    Priscilla Presley Reveals Elvis Ate The Same Meal Every Day For Six Months

    Variety is overrated, according to The King.