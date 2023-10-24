Man Drives 160 Kilometres Before Realising He Left His Wife Behind

The couple, Boontom Chaimoon, 55, and Amnuay Chaimoon, 49, left their house at 3am to drive through the night to get to Amnuay’s hometown in the Thailand province of Sarakham.

Instead of pulling over at a petrol station, Boontom pulled over on the side of the road so he could have a loo break. She also decided she would go to the loo and ventured into the forest for some privacy.

But her husband did not realise she had gotten out of the truck and he left her in the forest, according to local news site, Daily News.

Amnuay was forced to walk over 20 kilometres as her phone was left in the car. She found a police station in the centre of Kabin Buri around 5am.

Unfortunately, she could not remember his phone number when she asked the police, so they couldn’t find him. After multiple attempts of calling her phone, Boontom did not realise he had left his wife until it was about 8am. He had already reached Korat province before he had to turn back to get her, according to Thailand Posts English.

He apologised to his wife profusely when he came to collect her, but apparently they did not argue when he picked her up, Amnuay said.