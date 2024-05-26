Man Dressed In Camouflage On Popular Sydney Running Track Angers Locals

According to NSW Police, a female jogger contacted officers from the Leichhardt Police Area Command after a costumed individual leapt out from the bushes at 5.15 pm on Thursday.

“Inquiries have revealed there may have been more – similar – incidents, which haven’t been reported to police, but are circulating on local social media forums,” said a police representative.

Sarah Weston, a local resident, shared a video on her Instagram stories showing the man covered in green leaves, blending seamlessly into the foliage along the running path.

“Here is the man on the Bay Run that everyone is saying that they can see,” Ms. Weston commented.

“Look, he’s camouflaged. Oh my gosh, we have to walk past this.”

In another clip, Ms Weston confronted the man and asked what he was up to.

“Scare people,” he replied. “Make people laugh.”

She asked if she could film him for social media, and he agreed, saying, “No worries.”

When she asked for his name, he explained, “I’m from a YouTube channel, I put it on YouTube.” He then indicated that his camera was set up across the path by the water.

Police are urging anyone with information about these incidents to contact Glebe Police or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.