Man Dressed In Beer Can Costume Arrested For Drink Driving

According to a Facebook post made by Franklin County, police responded to a call about a potential drunk driver.

Deputies located the car and pulled it over, only to discover when the driver stepped out of the vehicle, he was wearing a Bud Light beer can costume

"A career in law enforcement is exciting, and you get to experience something new every day. Sometimes you see things you can't believe! Yesterday, our deputies were notified of a possible intoxicated driver travelling northbound on Interstate 35," the post read.

"The vehicle was located and eventually pulled over. Deputies were surprised to see that the driver was wearing a beer can costume. Yes, you read that correctly.

"The driver was eventually placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to the Franklin County Jail."

It's no surprise those in the comments had a good laugh.

"Is that considered an open container?" one person joked.

"Thank you, guys, for the laugh and for getting him off the street!" said another.