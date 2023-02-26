Man Discovers His Girlfriend's Disturbing Daily Hygiene Habit

The photo shows a heap of mysterious little blue discs on the bedroom floor and it’s captioned with 'My significant other throws her daily contacts behind the headboard of our bed'.

The man remained anonymous and there’s no word on whether they have remained together, but it sounds like this would be a deal breaker for a lot of people.

More than 12,000 weighed in with how icky they found it, writing 'People like this blow my mind. Like where do you think it's gonna go? Clean that s*it up'.

Another wrote 'I just... don't get this. My house isn't perfect by any means. I put off vacuuming and dusting and scrubbing toilets. But stuff like this just adds madness to the mayhem'.

I thought humans agreed long ago that having a pile of garbage inside your home was not the correct way to live, but she’s not the only one with this disgusting habit!

One commenter wrote ‘My ex-roommate did this. Left them on the coffee table, counter tops, everywhere'.

And that’s the most baffling part of this story... more than one person does it!

At best, you’re leaving a pile of garbage for someone to clean and at worst, you’re leaving enough DNA on the floor for someone to clone you.

Image: Reddit/ FireRotor